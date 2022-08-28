109-Degree Temperatures Cause Hundreds of Outhouses In West Virginia To Catch Fire and Completely Burn Down

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 28 August 2022

image for 109-Degree Temperatures Cause Hundreds of Outhouses In West Virginia To Catch Fire and Completely Burn Down
This outhouse, which was built in 1947, is now just a coffee can of ashes.

HILLBILLY HILL, West Virginia - (Magazine Satire) - The Cosmos News Service has reported that record temperatures in the Mountain State of West Virginia, have caused havoc with the personal health of many of the state's rural dwellers.

CNS writer Armada Aquatina writes that the recent 109-degree record setting temps caused literally hundreds of outhouses to catch fire and burn to the ground.

The West Virginia Dept. of Health has issued a statement stating that Gov. Jimmy "Skeeter" Justice has informed the rural dwellers, who lost their outhouses, that they can apply to get compensation for their loss.

One hillbilly was ecstatic as he commented that he is thrilled that he will no longer have to pee and sh*t in his farm's pond.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

