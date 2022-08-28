109-Degree Temperatures Cause Hundreds of Outhouses In West Virginia To Catch Fire and Completely Burn Down

HILLBILLY HILL, West Virginia - (Magazine Satire) - The Cosmos News Service has reported that record temperatures in the Mountain State of West Virginia, have caused havoc with the personal health of many of the state's rural dwellers.

CNS writer Armada Aquatina writes that the recent 109-degree record setting temps caused literally hundreds of outhouses to catch fire and burn to the ground.

The West Virginia Dept. of Health has issued a statement stating that Gov. Jimmy "Skeeter" Justice has informed the rural dwellers, who lost their outhouses, that they can apply to get compensation for their loss.

One hillbilly was ecstatic as he commented that he is thrilled that he will no longer have to pee and sh*t in his farm's pond.