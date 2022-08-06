Iowa's Corn Is All Dying Due To The Dreaded Trumpapalooza Heat Wave

WATERLOO, Iowa - (Satire News) - The state of Iowa has just informed the news media that due to the infamous Trumpapalooza Heat Wave, the state is in danger of running out of corn.

The Iowa Corn Growers Guild (ICGG) has stated that if it does not rain (and pretty damn fucking soon), the state will run out of corn, and possibly have to buy some from Mexico.

Meanwhile, Mexico says that they literally have corn coming out of their ears (no pun intended) because it has rained a lot down there thanks to three recent hurricanes and a very unusual wayward Cambodian monsoon.

SIDENOTE: President Biden said that he was contacted by a rep for the ICGG about getting some govermental agricultural assistance. POTUS replied that since the state voted "Red" all he can say is Tuff Titty Said The Kitty.