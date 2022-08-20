A Major US Airline Adds 3 Daily Flights To The North Pole For Anyone Wanting To Escape The Hellacious Heat!

FORTH WORTH, Texas - (Business Satire) - A spokesperson for American Airlines has just informed the flying public that due to the extensive heat wave that has been engulfing the country (and the world), they have decided to take action.

Airline spokeswoman Trisha Tortentelli, 37, has informed the public that the giant airline will be adding three daily flights to the North Pole.

Miss Tortentelli, who used to date Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, before he got involved with NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, said that the flights to the top of the world, are intended for anyone who wants to get away from the damn, scorching heat that many blame on the blatant inactions of you-know-who. His name rhymes with 'Chump.'

SIDENOTE: The airline has said that to get all of their passengers to the North Pole in a happy, stress-less cool mood, the airline attendants will be serving Sno-Cones and Ice Cream Sandwiches to all the passengers.