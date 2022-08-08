McDonalds Says It Will Give Free Cups of Ice To Anyone Over 70

CICERO, Illinois - (Satire News) - The Watchdog Now News Agency has just stated that the McDonalds Corporation has agreed to provide free cups of ice to any citizen of the US, over the age of 70, free of charge.

Reporter Dylan Fresco said that Lyle Kicklinsteen, a spokesperson for the Mickey D franchise, said that his company was approached by President Biden and asked if he would participate in this act of human kindness.

The fast-food corporation with the golden arches readily agreed to the suggestion suggested by POTUS.

SIDENOTE: President Biden told the fast-food franchise to keep it under their hat, but he will be giving the company a $17.7 million tax break for their wonderful generosity.