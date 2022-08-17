A California Man Says That His Two Hobbies Are Smoking Lots and Lots of Marijuana and Searching For Abandoned Dogs

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 17 August 2022

image for A California Man Says That His Two Hobbies Are Smoking Lots and Lots of Marijuana and Searching For Abandoned Dogs
Will Pinnacle shown with his most recent "Rescue Dog."

BUFFALO NIPPLES, Wyoming - (Satire News) - An unemployed accountant Will Pinnacle, 43, says that he prefers to live the simple life, as opposed to the hustle and bustle life of the business world.

He told Cosmos News Service writer Armada Aquatina that he smokes as many as 30 marijuana joints each and every day.

He noted that he cannot remember the last time that he was not under the influence of cannabis.

Pinnacle told Miss Aquatina, that he has now developed a new hobby. Will said that every day at noon, he goes out and he searches for abandoned dogs.

He showed Armada a photo (shown in this article) of him and a recent "Dog" that he said he rescued.

Maddy, as Armada's boss calls her, said that when Pinnacle found the "Dog," he commented that for some strange reason the "Dog" was eating grass.

For Anyone Who May Have a Hell of An Addition To Pot Like Will Pinnacle, You Can Call (111) POTHEAD, 24 Hours a Day and Get The Much Needed Help.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

