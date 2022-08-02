The California Drought Has Gotten So Bad That Gov. Gavin Newsom Has Implemented a "Turn In Your Water Violating Neighbor Program" And Receive $500

SACRAMENTO, California - (Satire News) - California is experiencing the worst drought in 614 years.

The California State Dept. of the Environment is quick to point out that contrary to what that Has Been (Donald Trump) keeps saying, it is not the fault of El Nino, La Nina, or even La Abuela.

State officials point out that the damn drought is all the fault of one person and one person only; and that fucked up person is Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, who everyone, even most Republicans agree was just too damn busy playing golf and grabbing pussy to care about the American people and their welfare.

And so now every American, even the atheists are having to suffer with water rationing, water restrictions, and having to drink their Bourbon straight, instead of with water.

The Vox Populi News Agency reports that Gov. Gavin Newsom has had to implement a Governmental Executive Order mandating that residents of California will only be allowed to water for one hour after midnight.

Gov. Newsom has said that he will be implementing a new watering policy called "Turn In Your Water Violating Neighbor Program" and Receive $500.

SIDENOTE: The atheist group known as the We Don't Believe In Nothing Sect has said they will be filing a lawsuit on grounds of Nolo Polo Ipso Agua Orneryitis.