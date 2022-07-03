Meghan Had An Affair and the Queen Is Not Amused

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Sunday, 3 July 2022

image for Meghan Had An Affair and the Queen Is Not Amused
Imagine Him, but Black (the Royals Won't Allow Such A Pic, sorry)

Hollywood sources have reported that Meghan Markel has had an affair on Harry – with a black guy! And boy was he hung!

Since abortions are no longer legal in America, she has to keep the baby, which is bad news for the House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

Queen Elizabeth could not be reached for comment, but a royal spokesperson said that she is not happy.

“There was a bit of controversy about the colour of the first baby – that was Harry’s, we’re pretty sure, so there’s some white in it. But this next baby … uh, with a gentleman of … how do I put this in this day and age … with lots of melanin in his pigment … well, Her Majesty has reservations.”

Harry, it is believed, knows about the affair, and even condoned it. Since this branch of the British Royal Family has gone American, there’s a lot more Hollywood in it, which means California.

They make tons of porn in California, and Harry and Meghan may have been invited (in disguise) onto a porn shoot.

If there is a film currently in editing, the world will never know until it’s released how Harry held up during the scene, and exactly how “big” is Meghan’s newest baby daddy?

Hollywood insiders are hungry for gossip and now they’ll have it for years! Goodbye American politics, Ukraine, Putin, and all other headline news – scandal always rules the day!

PS: In 100 years, there won’t be a white face anywhere to be found in the House of Windsor. About bloody time. That’s called karma.

