One of Trump's Most Devoted Supporters Says He Voted For Him Four Times During The Last Presidential Election

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 14 August 2022

image for One of Trump's Most Devoted Supporters Says He Voted For Him Four Times During The Last Presidential Election
Cordell Moonshine says he is very depressed because he just can't seem to get a woman to go out with him.

LAKE SHIT, Alabama - (Satire News) - GOPicky Magazine reports that they have found Donald Trump's most devoted supporter, a man who voted for his idol a total of four times during the 2020 presidential election.

The man named Cordell "Butch" Moonshine, 29, says that he is an unemployed dentist, who was terminated for misuse of some of the dental drilling tools along with pain deadening mouth anesthesia.

Moonshine told Amos Soursucker with GOPicky that he should have at least been giving a warning but No!, the office security guard just told him to get his hunting knife, and his baloney and okra sandwich out of the office refrigerator, and leave the premises immediately.

The former dentist says he is going to write his hero, Trump, and see if he can help him get an attorney to defend him against the unwarranted charges.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: Well good fucking luck with that fella.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
2020 Presidential ElectionDonald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more