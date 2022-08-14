One of Trump's Most Devoted Supporters Says He Voted For Him Four Times During The Last Presidential Election

LAKE SHIT, Alabama - (Satire News) - GOPicky Magazine reports that they have found Donald Trump's most devoted supporter, a man who voted for his idol a total of four times during the 2020 presidential election.

The man named Cordell "Butch" Moonshine, 29, says that he is an unemployed dentist, who was terminated for misuse of some of the dental drilling tools along with pain deadening mouth anesthesia.

Moonshine told Amos Soursucker with GOPicky that he should have at least been giving a warning but No!, the office security guard just told him to get his hunting knife, and his baloney and okra sandwich out of the office refrigerator, and leave the premises immediately.

The former dentist says he is going to write his hero, Trump, and see if he can help him get an attorney to defend him against the unwarranted charges.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: Well good fucking luck with that fella.]