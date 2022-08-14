Florida's Okefenokee Swamp Has Mosquitoes That Are So Big The Fuckers Are Mating With Sparrows

THE GEORGIA-FLORIDA LINE - (Satire News) - The Atlanta Peach Press has just informed the state health departments of both Georgia and Florida that Okefenokee Swamp rangers are reporting a very interesting situation.

Chief Ranger Ryford Shermanwood, reports that in just the recent seven days he has noticed the biggest mosquitoes that he has ever seen.

Shermanwood told Peach Press reporter Dixie Durango, that the damn mosquitoes are so fucking huge that they are actually mating with local sparrows.

He went on to say that truth be told, it is not a pretty sight, as the female sparrows, which average .29 pounds are not happy at all since these male mosquitoes, which average 1.3 pounds have been observed as having pricks (penises) the size of Ball Park Franks.

Ranger Shermanwood is advising any tourists who may be planning on visiting the Okefenokee Swamp to reconsider since the male mosquito - female sparrow mating ritual could scare the hell out of little impressionable kids as well as sensitive octogenarian-aged adults.

