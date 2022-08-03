Arizona GOP Unveils Proposal to Change Name of the State to QAnonzona

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Wednesday, 3 August 2022

image for Arizona GOP Unveils Proposal to Change Name of the State to QAnonzona
Arizona State Senate in Phoenix

Phoenix - After several extremist election denying politicians were nominated by the Republican Party to represent them in November general elections, jubilant right wing conspiracy theorists in the Arizona legislature put forth a proposal to change the name of the state from Arizona to QAnonzona.

The name change reflects the beliefs of the Trump cult/GOP that the United States is destined to be run by Donald Trump and only a conspiracy of election fraudsters on the left kept him from winning the 2020 election.

Kari Lake, aka Scary Flake, a former newscaster turned Governor candidate, promised to smash voting machines with a hammer after winning her primary yesterday.

Mark Finchem, who was present in Washington on January 6th with other QAnon devotees, also won his primary. If he wins in November he will actually be in a position to manage the vote counting in the state.

Members of the Arizona GOP denied that they had partied during the primary election by enjoying some good Arizona peyote.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ArizonaQAnon

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more