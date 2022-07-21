Searing Heat, What Searing Heat? - Mitch McConnell's Reply to Biden's Climate Speech

President Biden Gave a speech in Massachusetts about the huge Climate Crisis we are in, since Congress is doing nothing about Global Warming.

Mitch McConnell, in his big, airconditioned office, was glad to give a response interview:

Searing heat? It is just our normal hot season here in the South. It is not 115 degrees here at the Capitol. And if it were, we are all Rich and have good air conditioning - here and in our homes.

We can't be disturbing the Oil and Coal and Gas companies - our Donors - with these unproved theories. We actually should be giving them more subsidies. Ask Joe Manchin.

When it is 115 degrees here at the Capitol, we will do Something about it. More solar and wind power in the country, and possibly more electric vehicles. Not before then.

Till then, you people out there buy lots of air conditioners and make the country prosperous - stop complaining.

And if there is Global Warming - we Will have to use even more Gas and Oil and Coal to fight it. So, relax.

The East and West Democratic states might lose a few beaches, due to so called global warming, but up in Kentucky it will not be a problem

The big problems are Abortion, Transexual children, and no Bible reading in the schools. We have solved the first two - and will solve the third with our new Supreme court.

It’s those stupid California people - who are always whining - and never voting Republican. Why won't California fall in the ocean like it was supposed to?