Weather Experts Say That Global Warming Is Not Caused By El Nino, La Nina, or La Inamorata - They Put All of The Blame On Donald Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 14 July 2022

image for Weather Experts Say That Global Warming Is Not Caused By El Nino, La Nina, or La Inamorata - They Put All of The Blame On Donald Trump
This bulletin board in the Political Science Department at Harvard says it all!

HACKENSACK, New Jersey - (Satire News) - Climate Change Magazine has just revealed the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth about Global Warming.

Weather experts, such as climate scientists, environmental experts, and meteorological meteorologists all agree that the warming of the globe (i.e. global warming) is not caused by El Nino, La Nina, or even La Inamorata.

The nation's greatest climatic scientists all agree that the actual reason why the United States is sizzling like hell in every state is due to the inactions of "Carrot Face" Trump.

Dr. Gregorio P. Futterbutter, 81, who has 13 degrees in weatherology noted that if The Golfing Peckewood (Trump) had spent MORE time dealing with global warming INSTEAD of playing golf six times a week, the country's summer temps would be normal instead of hovering in the 103 to 117 hellacious degree range.

SIDENOTE: Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump told Maria Bartiromo with Fox News, that he has never heard of El Nino, La Nina, or the Santa Maria.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

climate changeEl NinoGlobal WarmingLa NinaWeather

