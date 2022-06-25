Americastan - The New America

Saturday, 25 June 2022

The New America ...Coming Soon Whether You Like It or Not

With the overturning of Roe v Wade, the United States will soon become a fundamentalist Christian nation.

Women and girls will no longer be able to vote, to hold government positions (sorry, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, you’ll soon be forced to resign and get your asses in the kitchen!), or to speak without a man’s permission.

In fact, American women will need a man’s permission for everything! Your daddy, your uncle, your son, your nephew will get to tell you to do stuff no matter whether you agree or not. Yes, even if you have a five-year-old son and he wants you to get him food and put on the cartoons and shut up while he’s watching TV, you will have to obey him, mom and, yes, even grandma!

Hey, granny, you sleep in the doghouse tonight cuz you didn’t give junior that chocolate bar he wanted.

And the cops will be on the watch for any female who dares go out into the street, go grocery shopping, maybe take in a movie or head on over to a friend’s house for mimosas!

No drinking, no smoking, no movies that do not praise Jesus (Hollywood ... thou art doomed!), no miniskirts, no thongs, no bathing suits of any kind (you think you can go swimming and show off your lady bits? Think again! The beaches will be clean of people!), no cosmetics, no actresses, no female teachers, no female judges, lawyers, cops, or even Starbucks baristas!

Lots of jobs – for men – coming soon! Donny Trump will ensure that all ‘nasty women’ will be locked in their homes, preferably pregnant, or if you’re too old to get pregnant, you can be midwives who help teenage incest victims give birth to their daddy’s babies!

Welcome to the future Americstan ... you shoulda put Trump in jail when you had the chance, y’think?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

