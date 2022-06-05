Kentucky Fried Abortion

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Sunday, 5 June 2022

image for Kentucky Fried Abortion
Mmmm ... that's Gooooooood Abortion!

Kentucky has finally made abortion illegal, as God and Baby Jesus meant for it to be. Now incest can thrive and return backwoods hillbillies to the numbers they once enjoyed during their heyday.

“How come I cain’t screw ma daughter?” one native Kentuckian asked. “Thass how her muther was bern, so’s it’s good enuff fer her to birth ma baby, tain’t it?”

An interpreter was needed, but this reporter discovered that people want incest and inbreeding to come back, that, as a more eloquent Kentuckian said, “It’s the way God intended – how’s else did Adam and Eve make the Human Race? By fucking their kids, who fucked their kids, who fucked their kids ... until Kentucky was born. Praise Jehovah!”

In a bizarre, seemingly unrelated story, a spokesman for Kentucky Fried Chicken said “I’m scared. There ain’t a-gonna be no more chicken, real soon. We cain’t stay operatin’ if we’s ain’t got no chickens!” When asked what they meant by “chicken”, the company spokesperson suddenly looked terrified as they replied, “I don’t think I should say no more. The Colonel wouldn’t like us to reveal his secret recipe.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
abortionAbortion RightsKentuckyKFC

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more