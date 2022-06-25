Coming soon to a controlled media outlet near you ...

It’s the Real Housewives of Afghanistan!

Watch as wives walk ten feet behind their husbands! Enjoy the female relationships between women who don’t even know what each other look like since they’re covered from head to foot. Enjoy the friendships between religious fanatics as they discuss the joys of car-bombing!

But things can get nasty when one women shows too much ankle! You’ll have to wait for sweeps week when she gets stoned! And no, not on marijuana or opium – which the Afghans have tons of, but only to sell, never for personal use – but by stones.

Listen to her cry to Allah for mercy as Muslim men pelt her with a fucking quarry! How merciful! She was clearly out of her mind, driven by Shaitan himself, that filthy whore and her ankle!

Oh no, wait a minute ... was that in Afghanistan, or America?

The Real Housewives of Americastan ... coming very very soon ...