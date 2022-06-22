Trump's 817 Fake Electors Now All Say That He Personally Appointed Them

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 22 June 2022

image for Trump's 817 Fake Electors Now All Say That He Personally Appointed Them
"Trump has now become just as famous for his shit-eating grin as for his orange complexion." -TOM BRADY

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - After many hours of long, grueling, arduous investigating a Senate Investigatory Agency has shown that the 817 presidential race electors that the Trumptard personally (and illegally) appointed all now say that they were just doing what their leader told them to do.

One faker from Georgia, Corky G. Crackerwood, 83, said that he was actually paid by Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, the sum of $27, to say that he wanted to cast his electoral vote for the GOP candidate.

Another fake elector, a female from Arizona, blushed as she revealed that Trump had actually told her that if she would cast her vote for him, he would give her the biggest kiss she'd ever had.

He then added that he did not care that on a scale of 1 to 10, she was barely a 2.

In A Related Story. Trump's personal physician Dr. Yang Fu Fi, recently said that one of Donald's balls has for some weird, inexplainable reason gone up inside his groin region.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpJanuary 6

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more