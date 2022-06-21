Trump's Former Attorney General Bill Barr Says There's Now Enough Evidence To Put Him In Prison For 80 Years

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who has more brains in his little finger that the evil Trumptard has in his entire 313-pound fat ass body, has just made a very astute statement.

Bill Barr, who said that Trump thinking that he won the presidential election is like Elton John thinking he can beat Mike Tyson in a boxing match.

Many GOPers are hoping that Barr will enter the 2024 political race because he is a true American patriot, who cares about the Republican party, honesty, integrity, and God, unlike old "Cheeto Face" Trump who only cares about his tub of lard self and three or four of his girlfriends.

Barr revealed to The Senate Condemnatory Hearing on The Evil Terrorist Assault of Jan. 6, that GOP attorneys have informed him that there is now enough evidence against the lying sexual predator, to send him to Sing Sing Prison for at least 80 years.

SIDENOTE: Trump's former attorney and shit fixer, Michael Cohen says that he is thrilled that his former client is now a persona non-grata and he can hardly wait to see the Fat Douche Bag wearing a humongous size 5X orange prison jumpsuit.