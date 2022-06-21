Trump's Never Ending, Boring, Sour, Hate-Filled Trash Talking Has Gotten Very Old, Even Older Than Him

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Two New Yorkers who both agree that Donald Trump's incessant, never-ending trash talking has gotten to the point of sheer boredom are Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen.

Both men once held Trump in high esteem. Today, Rudy and Michael both say that if the racist Trumptard was on fire they wouldn't piss on him.

In fact, Rudy said that he'd get a gallon of gasoline and pour it on the pussy-grabber's entire fat-filled body.

Cohen commented that Don The Con has burned all of his bridges and now he finds himself on an island all by his predatorial, lying he-bitch self.

Even Fox News former Trump ass-kissers like Sean "Fred Flintstone" Hannity, Tucker "The Creep-Looking Creep" Carlson, and Greg "The Rodent" Gutfeld all agree that the Trumpian's trash talk has become extremely boring, malodorous, putrid, stale, and as old as DJT himself.

Trump, living in his very own LaLaLand, still insists that his approval rating is somewhere between 89% and 97%.

SIDENOTE: And like they say down in Texas, if Fido was a bitch - he'd have puppies.