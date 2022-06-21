2020 Election Voter Fraud Evidence Has Been Uncovered

I think I need to sit down! I have been doing my own research and have been in touch with some friends from the “Red Side” of the political spectrum. I have always firmly believed that there was no voter fraud.

But after talking to someone who was actually present during the Trump voter fraud teams work, I'm not so sure anymore.They put exhaustive research into all of the different avenues the “progressives” used to manipulate the vote, and now the fraud seem apparent!

I was told that their voter fraud investigative team was broken up into three groups. The first one was headed by Rudy Giuliani, and were assigned the task of using multiple Ouija boards to ferret out evidence of voter fraud that may have been “psychically hidden” from the original investigative team.

The second group was headed up by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and they were armed with a dozen “Magic 8 Balls”, and proceeded to ask them various questions dealing with the origins, as well as, perpetrators of the voter fraud.

The third team was co-chaired by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. They were given the most hi-tech equipment the GOP had at their disposal. Because of their rather limited ability to comprehend much of anything, they just stared into the “Crystal Balls” their team had been provided, and mumbled incoherently.

The findings of these “voter fraud teams”, in my humble opinion, are earth shattering, but will remain sealed for now. Their conclusions won't be announced publicly until Mr. Giuliani is able to reschedule and secure the “Four Seasons Total Landscaping" facility once again.