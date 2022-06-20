The Latest Poll Now Shows That 69% of All Registered Republicans Believe Trump Should Be Arrested, Fingerprinted, and Tossed In The Slammer

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 20 June 2022

image for The Latest Poll Now Shows That 69% of All Registered Republicans Believe Trump Should Be Arrested, Fingerprinted, and Tossed In The Slammer
"Damn, Trump looks just like a yeast infection." -SEAN HANNITY

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The most recent QuinniPinni Poll reveals that after watching The Senate Condemnatory Hearings On The Evil Terroristic Assault of Jan. 6, a vast majority of die-hard GOPers now hate the former Golfer-in-Chief more than they hate hemorrhoids.

Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump has gone from being the revered messiah of the far right wing of the Republican party, to now being the hated lying, racist, pussy grabbing SOB of the right wing of the Republican party.

Millions of 'red staters' are furious that the Orange Douche Bag took $97 million of their hard-earned money, that they had donated to his election campaign fund, and he illegally transferred it over to his son's College Fund.

One registered Alabama Republican, Silus "Bucktooth" Buckafit, 77, told a reporter with Fox News, "Hey slick, you tell that evil, whoremongering orange complected low-life that old Si wants his $7.35 back!!!"

SIDENOTE: Mitch "The Moscow Bitch" McConnell so astutely pointed out "Hey Mr. Trump, when you do shitty, illegal things, eventually the shit is going to get all over your fat ass body!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpRepublicans

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more