The Latest Poll Now Shows That 69% of All Registered Republicans Believe Trump Should Be Arrested, Fingerprinted, and Tossed In The Slammer

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The most recent QuinniPinni Poll reveals that after watching The Senate Condemnatory Hearings On The Evil Terroristic Assault of Jan. 6, a vast majority of die-hard GOPers now hate the former Golfer-in-Chief more than they hate hemorrhoids.

Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump has gone from being the revered messiah of the far right wing of the Republican party, to now being the hated lying, racist, pussy grabbing SOB of the right wing of the Republican party.

Millions of 'red staters' are furious that the Orange Douche Bag took $97 million of their hard-earned money, that they had donated to his election campaign fund, and he illegally transferred it over to his son's College Fund.

One registered Alabama Republican, Silus "Bucktooth" Buckafit, 77, told a reporter with Fox News, "Hey slick, you tell that evil, whoremongering orange complected low-life that old Si wants his $7.35 back!!!"

SIDENOTE: Mitch "The Moscow Bitch" McConnell so astutely pointed out "Hey Mr. Trump, when you do shitty, illegal things, eventually the shit is going to get all over your fat ass body!"