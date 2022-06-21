Carlos Danger: The Life And Times Of A Prevert

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

BILLINGSGATE POST: It’s been awhile since Carlos Danger, also known as Anthony Weiner, has been front page news in the tabloids and cable news.

For a time, it was too hard for Weiner to stop sending pictures of his penis to girls he met on the internet. But when it came out that Weiner had dropped his given name for “Carlos Danger,” it revealed his more complex inner self.

It’s anyone’s guess how Weiner sold the FBI on him becoming an agent. Desperate for an image change - a gimmick perhaps - the FBI took him in. Perhaps having an agent named Carlos Danger might bring back memories of Eliot Ness. Agent Ness, who was known for helping bring down Al Capone, was the leader of a team nicknamed, The Untouchables.

Last seen doing a stakeout in the Bronx in his inconspicuous Weinermobile, Carlos Danger is working his way up the FBI ladder, hoping someday to become Director.

Dr. Slim: “I remember Eliot Ness. He was untouchable.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Never wore ball-huggers, either.”