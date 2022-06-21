Carlos Danger: The Life And Times Of A Prevert

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for Carlos Danger: The Life And Times Of A Prevert
The Weinermobile

BILLINGSGATE POST: It’s been awhile since Carlos Danger, also known as Anthony Weiner, has been front page news in the tabloids and cable news.

For a time, it was too hard for Weiner to stop sending pictures of his penis to girls he met on the internet. But when it came out that Weiner had dropped his given name for “Carlos Danger,” it revealed his more complex inner self.

It’s anyone’s guess how Weiner sold the FBI on him becoming an agent. Desperate for an image change - a gimmick perhaps - the FBI took him in. Perhaps having an agent named Carlos Danger might bring back memories of Eliot Ness. Agent Ness, who was known for helping bring down Al Capone, was the leader of a team nicknamed, The Untouchables.

Last seen doing a stakeout in the Bronx in his inconspicuous Weinermobile, Carlos Danger is working his way up the FBI ladder, hoping someday to become Director.

Dr. Slim: “I remember Eliot Ness. He was untouchable.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Never wore ball-huggers, either.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
anthony weinerCarlos DangerFBI

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more