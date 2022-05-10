Slim Everdingle Fingers Christopher Steele As Supreme Court Leaker

BILLINGSGATE POST: The convoluted efforts of the FBI to unravel the origins of the Steele Dossier have taken another twist. Frustrated because they fell for the outrageous story that two Russian hookers unloaded their bladders on Donald Trump’s hotel bed in Moscow, Agent Slim Everdingle is now trying to pin the leaking of the Roe vs Wade preliminary court decision on Steele; claiming that the common denominator involved “leakage” of one kind or another.

Christopher Steele, who pictures himself as a latter-day James Bond, claims that he invented the upside-down Martini - which is probably true - because it further embellishes his reputation for wetting himself for a liberal cause.

It was Agent Everdingle who first broke the case against Steele. As was his custom, Slim was outfitted in his classic Fruit-of-the-Loom sleeveless white tee-shirt and Dickies Short Sleeve Mechanic’s Coveralls. Allowing for a generous fit in the shoulders and chest, the coveralls, with their patented, hidden bi-swing back and elastic waist inserts, offered Slim classic comfort while he effortlessly performed his surreptitious activities.

Slim didn’t miss anything. Putting two and two together - allowing for a plus or minus factor of one - he eliminated any possible error of judgement.

Whispering to his sidekick, Detrick “Dirty Trick” Detwiler; at the same time furtively throwing a head fake that left the eyeballs of Chief Justice Roberts ricocheting off each other, he told the bewildered Roberts that he had found the culprit.

Dr. Slim: “Duplicity is thine, saith the swine.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. To catch the bastard is divine.”