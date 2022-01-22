The FBI Finds $919,300 Worth of Food Stamps in a Detroit Pawn Shop

DETROIT – (Satire News) – Agents from the FBI report confiscating close to $1 million in U.S. government food stamps

.

The agents entered the Oh Hell Yeah, We Got’s It Bro Pawn Shop, located in downtown Detroit.

After 2 minutes of searching they found, in an empty beer barrel, several tens of thousands of government-issued food stamps.

The agents asked the manager, identifed as LaQuantell "Yo Bro" Edison, 41, where he got the stamps and he replied that he did not recall.

When they showed him a pair of FBI handcuffs, "Yo Bro" quickly said that he got the food stamps from Lorenzo and Alonzo Stepaletti.

He provided them with their cell phone numbers, their emails, their house address, and their Bank of America checking account number.

SIDENOTE: The agents informed Edison that since he cooperated with them, instead of getting a prison sentence of 5 to 7 years, he’ll just end up serving 6 days in the Wayne County Jail.