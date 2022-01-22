The FBI Finds $919,300 Worth of Food Stamps in a Detroit Pawn Shop

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 22 January 2022

image for The FBI Finds $919,300 Worth of Food Stamps in a Detroit Pawn Shop
This is the Detroit pawn shop where FBI agents found the nearly $1 million in food stamps.

DETROIT – (Satire News) – Agents from the FBI report confiscating close to $1 million in U.S. government food stamps
.
The agents entered the Oh Hell Yeah, We Got’s It Bro Pawn Shop, located in downtown Detroit.

After 2 minutes of searching they found, in an empty beer barrel, several tens of thousands of government-issued food stamps.

The agents asked the manager, identifed as LaQuantell "Yo Bro" Edison, 41, where he got the stamps and he replied that he did not recall.

When they showed him a pair of FBI handcuffs, "Yo Bro" quickly said that he got the food stamps from Lorenzo and Alonzo Stepaletti.

He provided them with their cell phone numbers, their emails, their house address, and their Bank of America checking account number.

SIDENOTE: The agents informed Edison that since he cooperated with them, instead of getting a prison sentence of 5 to 7 years, he’ll just end up serving 6 days in the Wayne County Jail.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
DetroitFBIfood stampsPawnbrokers

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more