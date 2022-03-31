The FBI Is Conducting a Thorough Investigation Into The Terroristic Antics of Will Smith

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (US Satire) - Reports from several news agencies state that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened up an investigatory investigation into the dangerously serious fucked up antics of Willard Carroll Smith, Jr.

A spokesperson for the FBI told Hacienda Fiddle with Boom Boom News that Smith could very easily find himself in a world of serious shit.

The spokesperson, identified as Topeka 101, noted that what the "Sucker Puncher" aka Will Smith, did to Chris Rock, could easily be categorized as being something that a member of Al-Qaeda, the Taliban, Isis, Hezbollah, or the Ku Klux Klan would do.

Topeka 101, went on to say that with millions and millions of witnesses, it is safe to say that Willard's goose, as they say in Iowa, is fully fucking cooked.