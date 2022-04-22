A Man In Brooklyn Is Arrested For Trying To Sell A Counterfeit Zebra To Undercover FBI Agents

BROOKLYN - (Satire News) - In what has to be one of the most astounding counterfeit stories ever, an unemployed sign painter, has just been taken into custody by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Wild Whispers reporter Margarita Mixx first reported that Andrew Moore-Bacon, 53, was taken into custody in the basement of his eighth floor Brooklyn apartment.

Agents noted that Moore-Bacon, who also has three wives, but that's another fucking story, was arrested without an incident.

A rep for the FBI said that the unemployed painter tried to sell the fake zebra to two men, who he thought were employees of the Bronx Zoo.

The agents also reported finding photos of counterfeit kangaroos, ostriches, and a horrible Chupacabra-looking creature that turned out to be an ugly-as-hell greyhound dog.