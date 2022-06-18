M’Lord Elon, the Rich Hypocrite

Elon Musk doesn’t like when he tells his employees to “get back to work” and a few of them respond “What an asshole!” instead of “Yes, sir, thank you, sir, you are god, sir.”

In merry old Europe, the poor once lived on land owned by the rich. The poor farmed for the rich, but didn’t get to keep the lion’s share of the crop or the money, though they did all the work. And thr rich were quite able to send the poor to prison if said poor bastard dared to call M’Lord a fucking wanker!

Dukes, Earls, Lords and Ladies ... fuck off, the lot of you!

When a man gets money, he thinks he’s god. Elon thinks he’s god. Wants to vote for Trump. Wants his employees to praise him always. Pretends to believe in freedom of speech, but doesn’t like to be called a piece of shit ass-cabbage fuckwad. Are those not Anglo-Saxon words? Are they not covered by the corporate dictator’s ‘freedom’ of speech?

I hope Elon tries to run for politics one day. He will fuck up the same as Trump. And I’ll tell ya why.

If Donald Trump doesn’t like an employee, for whatever reason, he can fire that employee. When Donald became President of the USA (holy fuck, I still can’t believe that happened!), then if he doesn’t like a citizen of the country, he cannot fire that citizen. That citizen actually gets to keep saying why he hates his “employer”, telling Donny to go fuck himself, and the citizen can do this forever and forever and forever. And if Speech still has any freedom left, the citizen who hates his “boss” can enjoy that hatred without being sent to a gulag or put into a re-education camp or pinned up against a wall for the firing line to take aim.

Elon is richer than Donald. Elon would not be able to fire a citizen if he doesn’t like them. This is what the rich don’t understand. For all the power they wield within their own companies, they cannot make themselves the BOSS of the democracy.

Warning: they may, however, try to do what Donny did. If the democracy doesn’t let the dictator fire and/or kill whom he wants, change the definition of democracy. One lie will always support another lie, and one rich man will always vote for another rich man.

Also, Elon cannot tell a joke if he tried. I saw him on Saturday Night Live. Which means that the King’s Jesters must stay alive during a reign of tyranny and KEEP TELLING JOKES and making all kings look like the fools they are.