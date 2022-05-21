Elon Musk Says His Space Hotel Is Already Fully Booked

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - According to Press Extra writer Voodoo Dupree, One of the richest men in the world has now also become one of the world's biggest jerks.

Musk, is acting like an immature, crybaby, simply because President Biden, has decided to raise Musky's tax rate from 41% to 59%.

Elon told Tucker "The Creep" Carlson, that Biden is just upset with him because he criticized him on his stance on food stamps.

Musk revealed that his space hotel, which he is calling Casa Musk, is already fully booked.

The ugly-haired zapzillionaire, noted that since President Biden has raised his tax bracket, he (Musk) will now be donating thousands of dollars to GOP candidates; except for fucked up Republican assholes such as McCormick, Gaetz, Blackburn, and Taylor Greene.

The half-owner of Bezos-Musk Inc., stated that he will continue with his unrivaled space exploration no matter how much Biden, Harris, and Pelosi criticize his unrivaled spoiled brat nature.

SIDENOTE: Upon hearing of Musk's habitual complaining, POTUS asked if Musky wants Provolone cheese with that "Whine."