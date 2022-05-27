Bezos-Musk Inc., Has Discovered A Cure For The Female Period

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 27 May 2022

image for Bezos-Musk Inc., Has Discovered A Cure For The Female Period
Dr. Sandcastle's granddaughter Staci Grillgarden, 24, participated in the pill study.

AUSTIN, Texas - (Satire News) - The largest corporation in the entire universe has just announced an astounding cure for the dreaded female period.

Chemists for Bezos-Musk Inc., after extensive research studies have discovered a pill, that when taken orally (or anally) will totally eliminate a woman's "Time of the Month."

Dr. Jagger P. Sandcastle, 62, who is on the Bezos-Musk Inc., medical staff, stated that his "Pill Team" discovered the magenta and fuchsia colored pill after putting this and that together in his wife, Octavia Leigh's kitchen.

Dr. Sandcastle stated that O.L., who was still having her "Monthlies," now feels like she's a 21-year-old young woman, who will no longer have to buy tampons, IUD's, Midol tablets, or even a vibrator.

SIDENOTE: Jeff Bezos has said that his and Elon's company has already signed a huge contract with a gynecological corporation in Reno, Nevada, to market the new pill, which will be sold under the name "Bye-Bye Bitchiness."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Elon MuskHealthJeff BezosperiodWomen

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more