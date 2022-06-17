Parents Shield Kid's Eyes When Rainbow in Sky - "Gay Symbol," Says Fox

Funny story written by UncleDale

Friday, 17 June 2022

image for Parents Shield Kid's Eyes When Rainbow in Sky - "Gay Symbol," Says Fox
NO TIMMY... DON'T LOOK!!!

Parents in the Midwest are shielding their children's eyes, whenever a Rainbow appears in the sky - to protect them from the "Gay Agenda".

Tucker Carlson of Fox News told them to do this as the Gays are using Nature's Rainbows as a way of Grooming young children.

"Be vigilant,” Tucker said, covering the topic several times on his news show-not having any real news to report.

“The Gays will stop at nothing to groom young children. I know there are no statistics to back this up-but it is just a gut feeling of mine, and I have been right about the Gay Agenda many times in the past.

“Don't forget the Pedophile Pizza House in DC, and pro-gay Hillary Clinton, and the Gays parading all over your town, yearly - as if they owned it - just because they have homes there.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
FOX NewsGay PrideHomophobiaTucker Carlson

