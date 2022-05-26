LIVERPOOL, England - (Sports Satire) - Sportsapalooza News (UK) has just broken the story that Liverpool's football (soccer) team the Reds has decided to honor the city's gay community by renaming their team nickname.

A spokesperson for the Reds, Riley McVitingham, 42, stated that the team owners want to show the city of Liverpool, which is the home of The Beatles, Wayne Rooney, Cilla Black, Kim Cattrall, and the heavy metal band known as The Ovulating Camels of The Kalahari, that they are not the least bit homophobic.

So effective in a few months the Liverpool Reds will henceforth be known as the Liverpool Pinks.

McVit, as the local Liverpudlians, call him said that he himself is not at all gay, although he reveals that he does from time to time enjoy wearing his pink and lavender Elizabeth Hurley designer bikini swimsuit to the local Tesco PLC retail store.

SIDENOTE: The Fenway Sports Group, who own the team, says that they recently received a call from Elton John wanting to purchase four season tickets.