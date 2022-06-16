Trump Still Believes That At Over 7,000 Space Aliens Voted For Biden In Arizona

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 16 June 2022

image for Trump Still Believes That At Over 7,000 Space Aliens Voted For Biden In Arizona
This is a photo of two space aliens in Arizona that Trump's son Eric claims he personally took.

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - The Ominium Gatherum News Agency is reporting that after talking to Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, the orange blob-of crap, still is insisting, in his tiny, miniscule, mosquito brain that over 7,000 space aliens voted in Arizona for Biden.

The predatorial punk told OGNA writer Asburn Wasabi, as the two had lunch at a local McDonalds, that he has never, ever told a lie, uttered a fib, or said an untruth.

As Melania's limp-lapped husband uttered those words, suddenly, a thunderous thunder bolt hit within 50 yards of the Mickey D's.

Trump immediately threw down his Big Mac and hid his lying ass underneath the restaurant booth semi-weeping.

Right away Wasabi told him to please not fucking say ANYTHING else.

Wasabi told Trump that history will remember him as the most hate-filled, evil, predatorial racist piece-of-whale shit in the history of mankind.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpJanuary 6Joseph BidenSpace Aliens

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more