Ivanka Trump Recalls Seeing Her Father and Rudy Giuliani Taking Tequila Shots In The Oval Office

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 16 June 2022

image for Ivanka Trump Recalls Seeing Her Father and Rudy Giuliani Taking Tequila Shots In The Oval Office
The Trumptard and Ivanka doing the 'Kissy-Kissy" before DJT threatened to cut her out of his will.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - President Trump's favorite child, Ivanka, has just testified before The Senate Condemnatory Hearing on The Evil Terrorist Assault of Jan. 6.

The sexy, statuesque blonde vividly recalls seeing her daddy and Rudy Giuliani in the Oval Office on Jan. 5, 2021, giggling and taking tequila shots as they talked in an extremely vulgar manner about Marjorie Taylor Greene's store-bought tits and her ever-expanding ass.

Ivanka revealed that neither her father nor the "Swamp Creature," as she and Jared (Kushner) refer to Giuliani saw her.

She told the investigating committee that she was wearing a Led Zeppelin T-shirt, pink sandals, and a pair of tight-fitting Daisy Duke short shorts.

When asked by Wyoming Sen. Liz Cheney, if she thinks that her dad was wrong in telling VP Mike Pence to agree to say that he (the Trumptard) really won the election, Ivanka blushed, took a sip of her mango Margarita, and said that, her daddy is going to be one mad as hell fella, but she has to say that her daddy was 107% wrong.

She then added that even if her daddy cuts her out of the will, she doesn't give a shit, because her and her Jar-Jar (her hubby) have lots and lots of money.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpIvanka TrumpJanuary 6Rudy Giuliani

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more