Switzerland To Join NATO

Russia has done it! Well, no, the little Dictator Vladimir Putin has done it. Traditionally a neutral nation, like the Vatican, Switzerland has asked the North Atlantic Treaty Organization if they could join their organization.

NATO said, “Sure!”

Wait, said Finland. Finland was upset. Finland made it clear that Finland asked to join way before Switzerland.

Na, na, na, reminded Ukraine. Ukraine asked before any other nation so get into line. Ukraine was negotiating even before Russia invaded. Every country within a ballistic missile's distance from Russia wants to join the NATO club. Get in line. Ukraine is first, then Norway, Sweden, Finland, and last in line in Switzerland.

Switzerland got into a tizzy. It announced that since they had all of Russia’s gold (besides London), it would be more advantageous for Russia to invade Switzerland than Poland.

Poland announced that it resented that comment!

NATO entrance was brewing into another conflict, and sleepy Joe decided to step into the fray. “My Grandpa Willard used to say, ‘Joey, quit the bull-cookies. We all live on one planet.”

Switzerland, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ukraine, and even the Vatican asked, “That’s it? What the hell is that supposed to mean? It may be one planet, but we speak different languages, we’re different colors, eat different foods….”

Sounding like a hole in one on a par-6 drive, Dr. Jill Biden slammed her ruler on her desktop. “It means," she said, "gets back to work and stop your knit-picking, schoolyard, who's on first, no it’s my turn, bunch of crap! Okay? And that goes for the Vatican, too!”

"Okay."

“And no more Sleepy Joe references!”

Author's note: Okay.

