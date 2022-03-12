Revloins Hires Sarah Ferguson To Be The New Model For Their New Duchess Red Toe Nail Polish

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz has just broken the story that the Duchess of York, aka Sarah Ferguson has just signed a contract with the largest women's beauty company in the nation.

Revloins signed Fergie, as she is better known, to appear in several commercials for their brand new toe nail color; which they have named Duchess Red in honor of the Duchess of York.

Ferguson is best remembered for her infamous toe sucking incident back in 1992, when Texas billionaire John Bryan, was photographed with Fergie's big toe in his mouth and sucking away on the foot digit as if there was no tomorrow.

That photo went viral and earned Fergie the title of "The Mistress of The Brit Digit."

At the time Bryan reportedly told a reporter for London's Tickety Boo News that an African mosquito had bit her big toe and he, as a gentleman does, was merely sucking out the poison.

SIDENOTE: Andy Cohen reports that Fergie's Revloins contract calls for her to receive $5.7 million a year for two years.