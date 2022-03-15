A Cincinnati Woman Is Pregnant With Tentuplets

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

CINCINNATI, Ohio – (Satire News) – Tabloid Today has just made it known that a 47-year-old, unmarried cleaning woman will soon be giving birth to Tentuplets.

TT’s Papaya Bamboo learned that the woman’s name is Haddie “Beyonce” Bangberry, and she says that she has narrowed the babies' daddy down to seven (7) men.

Haddie was originally an ex-change student from Stockholm, Sweden, where her senior year, she said she was voted her high school's "Girl Most Likely To Engage In a Menage-a-Trois"

When Miss Bamboo asked her if she could narrow her choice of seven 'possible fathers' down to two or three, she giggled and said that she couldn't even narrow it down to six.

Bamboo said that even though Haddie is 8½ months pregnant she is still boinking like a rabbit!

When asked "Why???" Haddie replied "Because I am one tremendously horny ass beatch."

SIDENOTE: Rap artist Yo Yo Afro Woke is planning on doing a benefit concert for Miss Bangberry with 72% of all the proceeds going to her.