Couple listening to all of James Blunt's albums for the comedy

Well known fictional couple, Gary and Lorraine Johnson have been listening to James Blunt's songs for the comedy value.

'Yes' said Gary 'I put on Back to Bedlam yesterday, as I forgot I owned it, and as soon as it starting playing Lorraine was in hysterics'.

'Yes' said Lorraine 'Listening to his voice, and being reminded of how little I have done with my life since You're Beautiful came on, and I just laughed, laughed as I have never done before'.

Gary continue 'Of course, the next day I saw all of his CDs in a charity shop, so I bought those as well. Honesty, there has not been as much laughter in this house since the end of Last of the Summer Wine, and that was years ago'.

Son Thomas was upstairs, listening out for hidden meanings in the collected works of The Wurzels.