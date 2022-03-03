Brave Poltician calling Putin names online

Yes, that's a cracking little tune, mate.

Brave politician Michael Made-up, Chutney on the Fritz's leading independent MP has called President Putin names online.

'Call me controversial, but Vladimir Putin is being a bit of a Silly Sausage, isn't he?' tweeted Made-up to his three followers on Twitter.

Fellow Politician Clueless Buffoon retweeted and liked the comment, and local businesswoman Mavis Davies added 'That'll show the multi-millionaire Russian President what's what won't it?'

Conservative spokesman Green Shoots piped up 'Although we are in support of Free speech, comments like this don't help anyone.'

A spokesman for Sausages wasn't available. This story is fictional. Some of the things you read on the internet are not.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

