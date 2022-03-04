The Free World's Convoy Is Slowly Moving Toward The Kremlin

Everyone can see the satellite photos of the Russian convoy mired in Ukraine out of fuel, food, and future. Guessing here, but why haven't they called for AAA or roadside service to provide some fuel? Or maybe they're having second thoughts and are considering making a U-turn and going back home.

A bowl of Borsch from Max's Cafe would taste delicious just about now. Same with a bath and clean clothes. The soldiers inside those armored vehicles are sleeping in upright positions, cold, wet and hungry. They would probably collapse in a real bed for a week.

Putin is undoubtedly sleeping in a comfy bed with pillows and cashmere throws. Looking as though he hasn't missed a meal in years, Putin is probably feasting on French cuisines and had a bubble bath before supper.

But the world allows Putin to continue sitting at the head of his bowling alley size table, acting like the Wizard of Oz, directing his travesty, indifferent to the injustice he is causing and perpetuates.

The free world has to do more. It can't remain, "Oh my goodness gracious; we can't do anything because it could escalate into WWlll."

Desmond Tutu said: If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.

Ukraine is no mouse.

Putin's invasion is the injustice of an oppressor. But unfortunately, sanctions won't kick in until maybe July or December. By then, it'll be too late.

Neutrality breeds injustice. Where is the convoy of the free world crossing the Russian border and headed for the Kremlin?

