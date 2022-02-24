Unmasked Vet inhales squeaky toy and dies

Hollywood, CA - In an establishment known for catering to the Hollywood elite...death is not supposed to happen. It did but not in the way one expects.

"Let's do it Doggy Style" is being sued by a former vet's widow for neglect.

"Yeah, "former" vet because he's dead! The shop's owner said it was his own fault for not wearing a mask during the procedure. Really? They prohibit all their employees from wearing masks unless they are doing invasive procedures. The "look" is not good for their "brand"... They provide haute couture for dogs, but he can't wear a mask?"

A spokesperson for the facility states that the doctor should have known there would be risks when he stuck his hands into a dog's mouth...and he did not use good judgement in this case.

"Some little piss ant pulls a three-inch dog out of her purse, and he is supposed to know that it just swallowed a squeaky toy? I don't think so...it could have been looking for a lipstick for all he knew."

"When he opened its mouth, to check for foreign objects the squeaky toy shot out like a bullet. It hit him so hard he fell backwards and fractured his skull in six places."

According to one staff member they then tried to "put him out of his misery."

"They euthanized him then pushed him into a closet. They didn't want to upset any of their clients."

Off the record the owner told police that the vet's wife is a total bitch, dresses like a slut and can eat shit and die.

Well, okay then...kind of nails it, a?