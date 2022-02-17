A Virginia Veterinarian’s Business Has Shot Up 600% Since He Started Giving Botox Injections To Bloodhounds

Dr. Noodle said that he was able to get rid of 97% of Boris the bloodhound's wrinkles.

RED GUMBALL, Virginia – (Satire News) – Red Gumball is a town of 52,902 people. It is the birthplace of one of Taylor Swift’s cousins, Stepanie Swift.

It is also home to one of its most popular citizens, Dr. Elroy P. Noodle, the town’s veterinarian, and a man who has seen his pet business shoot up 600% just since the first of the year.

Dr. Noodle started giving botox injections to bloodhounds, and the results have been spectacularly spectacular, as they say in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The vet told a reporter with the local newspaper that people bring in their pet bloodhounds, looking all wrinkly-as-hell, and when they leave, they look like big beagles.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

