Veterinarians Are Puzzled As To Why A Cincinnati Chihuahua’s Bark Is Louder Than A Harley Davidson Motorcycle

CINCINNATI, Ohio – (Satire News) – Animal doctors in Cincinnati are extremely amazed at the fact that a little 1.2 pound female Chihuahua's bark can reach a decibel reading of 92, which is the same exact decibel reading of a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The tiny Chihuahua, named Bruiser belongs to Elroy and Miranda Fixiopeen, who live in a standard trailer house just outside Cincinnati.

Elroy says that Bruiser is now three-years-old, but added that even at two-weeks old, she was already barking at a level of 35 decibels.

Dr. Timmon Tiddfoil, 73, stated that he has heard of only one other Chihuahua who could hit such a high decibel level.

Dr. Tiddfoil said that, that dog was owned by a pole dancer in Galveston, Texas, and Bruce initially barked in the 90 to 92 dicibel level, but after getting neutered his bark went all the way down to 19 decibels; since he could no longer boink female dogs.

Meanwhile, In Trump Family News. The Trumptard and the two punk-ass little Trumptards; Don Jr. and Eric are considering going down to Texas to hunt the dreaded Chupacabra.