The U.S. Supreme Court Warns The State of Florida It Better Not Cheat In The 2022 National Election Like It Did In The 2020 National Election

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 3 January 2022

image for The U.S. Supreme Court Warns The State of Florida It Better Not Cheat In The 2022 National Election Like It Did In The 2020 National Election
Florida has been known as" The Plywood State" for 177 years.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Seven of the nine members of the United States Supreme Court have issued the Plywood State of Florida a very stern warning.

The highest court in the land, after reviewing over 373,000 documents, reports, and memos on the recent presidential election has issued one of the strongest warnings in the history of warnings to Florida.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts made it abundantly clear that if Gov. Ron DeSantis allows his Republican cronies to cheat their asses off like they did in the 2020 Presidential Election then the following three things will happen.

(1). The state will be hit with an $80 million fine. (2). Every citizen of the state will have their Federal Income Taxes doubled and (3). The state will not be allowed to export any type of citrus products, including oranges, tangerines, lemons, grapefruit, limes, fufanellos, and kumquats. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Floridamid-term electionsSupreme Court

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more