Now That Tom Brady Has Retired, CBS, NBC, Fox Sports, and ESPN Are All Fighting To Hire Him As An NFL Analyst

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – Now that the future hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady has retired, his analyst services are going to be in great demand.

Sporting Chance Magazine’s Tango Brisket reports that the big four sports networks are salivating over acquiring Brady’s expert sports know-how.

CBS has made it their 2022 priority to land Brady. Fox Sports has said that they will take out a loan if they have to, in order to sign “Mr. Quarterback.”

ESPN has said that they may let several big name sports analysts go, in order to acquire Tom Terrific. And NBC noted that they will offer him the color analyst job, as well as giving Mrs. Brady (Gisele Bunchen) her own prime time cooking show.

Brisket talked to Brady and asked him if he has a preference as to who he signs with. He smiled and replied that it comes down to one thing, who has the deepest pockets.

Meanwhile Zorro La Bamba with the 'Sports Bet Gazette' has commented that Brady may want to have his #1 pass receiver and best friend, Rob Gronkowski join him wherever he ends up going.