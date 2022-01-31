Tom Brady Decides To Hang Up His Cleats After 22 NFL Seasons

TAMPA BAY, Florida – (Sports Satire) – The Sports Bet Gazette has broken the story that a man who is arguably the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL is hanging up his cleats, his helmet, and his jock strap.

Zorro La Bamba spoke with Tom Terrific and asked him why he finally decided to retire. Tom took a sip of his orange Gatorade and simply replied “Pain.”

“Pain?” La Bamba asked.

“Yes Zorro” Brady stated adding, “And I guess you were named after the dashing, swashbuckling, masked swordsman vigilante of fictional lore?”

La Bamba replied that he was actually named after his maternal grandmother Zorro Elvira Cucamonga.

The super star who wore the number 12 for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has set more NFL records than Joe Theisman, Joe Montana, Joe Namath, and Y.A. Tittle combined.

When asked what his immediate plans are, Brady did not hesitate, saying that he and his wife, the gorgeously sultry Gisele Bundchen are going to take a trip to Paris and have non-stop sex for three days.