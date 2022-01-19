Donald Trump Wants To Travel To The Vatican To Have a Private Meeting With Pope Francis – The Pope Replies “Hell No!!!”

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 19 January 2022

image for Donald Trump Wants To Travel To The Vatican To Have a Private Meeting With Pope Francis – The Pope Replies “Hell No!!!”
TRUMP: Hey pops, it's amazing how much you look like that traitor punk, Rudy Giuliani.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Kimberly Guilfoyle, the human chewing gum (because she annoyingly sticks to guys with money, lots of money) has just revealed that the Trumptard wants to fly to the Vatican.

Apparently the twice-impeached, one-term president is hoping to beg the pope to talk to President Biden about getting him pardoned for all of the hundreds and hundreds of fucking illegal shit he did during his four years as king (ahhh make that president).

Guilfoyle, who has been rumored to have let the Predatorial Pervert get to 2nd base with her three years ago, says that she plans to call the pope and personally tell him that yes, the orange jackass knows that he’s a racist, a pervert, and a low-life douche bag, but he should be forgiven for losing the election on purpose.

SIDENOTE: Melania’s pussy-grabbing husband now says that he lost the election on purpose so that his base can get fired up and attack the senate, the Lincoln Memorial, the Smithsonian Institute, and six or nine soul food restaurants.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpPope FrancisVatican

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more