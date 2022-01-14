The Crayola Crayon Company To Add A Brand New Color In Honor of Donald Trump

FORK-IN-THE-ROAD, Pennsylvania – (Satire News) – The Crayola Crayon Company, formerly Binney & Smith has just informed the news media that they are adding a new crayon color in honor of Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

The crayon company stated that the new color, which was chosen from over 842,000 entries is “Prison Jumpsuit Orange.”

The color refers to the fact that the Trumptard’s four walls are closing in on him like Mike Tyson closing in on a plate of buffalo wings.

The person who suggested the new color is Willie T. Fishwood, who is 7-years-old and lives in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Little Willie says he got the idea from the fact that his dad, his mom, his uncles, his aunts, and around 97% of his relatives all agree that the most racist politician in the history of racist politicians will soon be on his way to Sing Sing Prison within the not-to-distant future.

SIDENOTE: For submitting the winning name, little Willie will receive a full four-year scholarship to the university of his choice, a brand new AR-15 semi-automatic weapon, and $915 cash.