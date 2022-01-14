President Biden Says That Trump Had The Unmitigated Audacity To Ask Him If He Can Serve Out His Prison Time At Mar-a-Lago

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 14 January 2022

image for President Biden Says That Trump Had The Unmitigated Audacity To Ask Him If He Can Serve Out His Prison Time At Mar-a-Lago
This is how racist Trump will look like to the black prison inmates.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – It appears that the Trumptard has finally come to the realistic realization that his days as a “Free Person” are numbered.

BuzzFuzz reports that a Mar-a-Lago insider stated that Melania’s soon-to-be-ex-husband is extremely worried about going to prison and getting turned into a girly bitch by the mean-as-hell convicts.

In fact, a very close black friend of the former resident of the White House, informed him that he knows lots of inmates at Sing Sing Prison (where Trump will be incarcerated) and the “Bruthas” are all salivating at the chance to make “Donna” their white girlfriend.

Meanwhile Melania Trump commented to CNNs Don Lemon that the “Pussy Grabber” will soon find out that (now) his high heels are on the other ‘feet.’

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

