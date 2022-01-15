Barron Trump Is Growing Like a Freakin’ Weed And Could Reach 7-Feet Tall By The Time He Turns 18

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida – (Satire News) – Barron Trump’s pediatrician recently told the news media that the 15-year-old former first kid has shot up and is now an amazing 6-feet-7-inches tall!

He added that at this rate Melania's son could end up being 7-feet tall by the time he turns 18.

The son of the biggest predatorial pervert and racist in the nation says that he wants to be nothing like his father, who is the worst father figure that a young boy like him could ever have.

Barron says that thanks to his mother, Melania, he has learned that the nation is not as horrible, as doomed, or as bad as his father paints it out to be.

A close friend of Barron’s who he identified as LeRoy LaShon Franklin, 15, has taught him how to sing hip hop and rap songs.

Barron, who is dating a black girl, even said that he recently wrote a rap song, which he titled, “Hey Bitch, I Be Yearnin’s For’s A Piece of Dat Dare Bootylicious Booty Dat Ya Gots.”

Barron reportedly told LeRoy LaShon that his father (Donald) told him that if he hears him singing that ugly, nasty, black song he’ll wash his mouth out with soap.

SIDENOTE: Barron told his mom what his tax-evading father said and Melania told him not to worry because if he even comes close to touching him, she’ll kick him in his baby balls so hard, they’ll end up sitting on top of his tonsils.