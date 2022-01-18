Washington - The lawyer for Pillow Company Chairman Mike Lindell, who is being sued by companies making voting machines for falsely claiming that the machines had been hacked by China and Venezuela during the 2020 election, has responded by saying that his client is innocent.

"My client is not guilty of libel for saying that the election was stolen by hacked voting machines. He was actually addicted to pillow stuffing after the election, smoking numerous stuffing joints every day, and this clouded his judgement. We are telling the judge to throw out the libel suits because of the resulting insanity caused by the stuffing" said the legal advisor. "We will be suing the maker of the stuffing for not including a warning label that the material is not to be rolled up and smoked like weed. That warning should have been on the stuffing containers for sure".

Numerous recounts and court cases proved the machines counted votes accurately, a fact ignored by Trump enablers like Lindell.