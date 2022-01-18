Bongo Bongo Bongo, Volcano Erupts In Tonga

BILLINGSGATE POST: Climate change activists were outraged by the recent massive underwater eruption that spewed tons of filthy ash over millions of square miles of our planet, an area believed to be controlled by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Hunga Tonga volcano sent ash 100,000 feet high, generating an atmospheric shock wave that was heard over 5000 miles away. Even in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in central Africa it was felt, causing one environmentally challenged Congolese gentleman to throw up his arms and belt out a song:

Bongo Bongo Bongo

I don’t ever wanna go to Tonga

Oh no no no no no

Bingo, bangle, bundle, I’m so happy in the jungle,

I refuse to go.

So Bongo Bongo Bongo, I don’t wanna leave the Congo,

Oh no no no no no no.

Dr. Slim: “Would someone who knows Swahili please tell me what a Bongo is?”

Dirty, “Yo, Dr. Dude. I think it’s the Past Tense of Bong. Like this guy went Bongo after too many hits on the Bong.”